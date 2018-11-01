The Latest: Goldman Sachs cooperates in Malaysian fund probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on charges against a Malaysian financier and two former Goldman Sachs bankers (all times local):

5 p.m.

Goldman Sachs says it is cooperating with the investigation into alleged misuse of money from a Malaysian investment fund created to promote economic development there.

Prosecutors said Thursday that former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner pleaded guilty in the scandal. His attorney did not return messages.

Prosecutors say Goldman Sachs raised about $6.5 billion through bond offerings for the fund. The firm says it “continues to cooperate with all authorities investigating this matter.”

Prosecutors say fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, used money from the fund for bribes, real estate, art and jewelry and to help finance movies including “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

They also announced the arrest of another banker in Malaysia.

The charges are the first arising from a global scandal over the epic corruption scandal at the state investment fund known as 1MDB.

10:20 p.m.

The Justice Department has charged a fugitive Malaysian financier in a money laundering and bribery scheme that pilfered billions of dollars from a Malaysian investment fund created to promote economic development in that country.

Prosecutors on Thursday announced a three-count indictment Low Taek Jho, who is also known as Jho Low.

In addition, they announced a guilty plea from a banker who admitted being part of the conspiracy, and the arrest in Malaysia of another banker.

The charges are the first arising from a global scandal over the epic corruption scandal at the state investment fund known as 1MDB.

