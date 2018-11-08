Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tredegar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 8, 2018 7:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $34.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $264.7 million in the period.

Tredegar shares have climbed nearly 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.93, a rise of 6 percent in the last 12 months.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline