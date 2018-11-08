Tredegar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $34.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $264.7 million in the period.

Tredegar shares have climbed nearly 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.93, a rise of 6 percent in the last 12 months.

