The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Trial of former Australian spy could hear evidence in secret

November 7, 2018 2:36 am
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Lawyers prosecuting a former spy and his lawyer who accuse Australia of illegally bugging the East Timorese Cabinet while negotiating a deal to share oil and gas revenue have made an application that could lead to the court being closed during the trial.

The former spy and his lawyer Bernard Collaery have been charged with conspiracy to communicate secret information. The former spy cannot be identified.

Collaery’s lawyer Chris Ward told the magistrate on Wednesday that the defense team had been informed of a request being made to issue a certificate that could lead to the court being closed.

Lawyers for Collaery and the former spy want to keep the court open.

