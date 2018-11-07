Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Trump confidant Barrack takes CEO job at Colony Capital

November 7, 2018 3:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thomas Barrack, a confidant of President Donald Trump, is taking over as chief executive of Colony Capital, returning to the post he held before the real estate investment trust went public four years ago.

Colony Capital said Wednesday that Barrack, who chaired Trump’s presidential inaugural committee, will remain executive chairman while he serves as CEO. He replaces Richard Saltzman, who has resigned.

The executive shuffle ends Saltzman’s tenure as CEO, which began following Colony’s 2014 merger with Colony Financial.

Colony also says it will cut between $50 million and $55 million in annual general and administrative costs over the next 12 to 18 months.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shares in the Los Angeles company climbed 4.6 percent to $6.05 in late trading Wednesday. The stock is down 47 percent this year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran