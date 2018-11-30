Listen Live Sports

UMd to update some dorms to prevent mold infestations

November 30, 2018 1:54 am
 
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A University of Maryland, College Park, spokeswoman says the school plans to update at least two dorms to prevent mold outbreaks after an infestation caused a temporary evacuation.

Jessica Jennings tells The Baltimore Sun that the school plans to boost the dehumidifying abilities of two dorms next summer.

A mold infestation caused one dorm to be temporarily evacuated in September. A contractor hired by the school to investigate the mold’s cause found that the dorm’s air-conditioning system wasn’t able to control building humidity.

The contractor, Building Dynamics LLC, says current remediation efforts need to be improved upon. The school says it is reviewing engineering recommendations and expects to release a mold combat strategy in January.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

