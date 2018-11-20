Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
UN environment chief under fire for travel expenses resigns

November 20, 2018 2:31 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. environment chief Erik Solheim has resigned following widespread allegations of excessive expenses on official global travel.

The former Norwegian diplomat and environment minister announced Tuesday on the U.N. Environment Program’s website that he had received the final report of the audit of his official travel by the U.N.’s internal watchdog and was stepping down on Thursday.

The audit’s findings were not disclosed. But Britain’s The Guardian newspaper reported in September that a draft internal U.N. audit found Solheim spent almost $500,000 on air travel and hotels in just 22 months, and was away 80 percent of the time.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accepted Solheim’s resignation and recognizes his “leading voice in bringing the world’s attention to critical environmental challenges.”

