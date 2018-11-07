Listen Live Sports

UnitedHealth and Etsy jump while Kors and Coty slip

November 7, 2018 4:31 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $11.09 to $274.63

Health insurers climbed after Democrats won control of the House of Representatives, which likely safeguards the Affordable Care Act.

Molina Healthcare Inc., up $13.09 to $137.32

Medicaid companies rose after three states voted to expand the health care program.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., up $3.12 to $57.89

Voters in Colorado rejected a ballot measure that could have reduced oil and gas drilling.

Tilray Inc., up $32.74 to $139.60

Voters in several states approved the legalization of recreational or medical marijuana.

Etsy Inc., up $9.58 to $50.01

The online crafts marketplace disclosed a bigger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.

Zillow Group Inc., down $10.84 to $29.91

The online real estate marketplace cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., down $8.40 to $49.05

The luxury retailer said sales in Europe slumped during the fiscal second quarter.

Coty Inc., down $2.52 to $8.66

The beauty products company reported weaker sales than Wall Street expected.

