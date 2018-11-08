Listen Live Sports

Universal Corp.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

November 8, 2018 6:41 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $31.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.24.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $539.6 million in the period.

Universal Corp. shares have climbed 32 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.14, a climb of 26 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

