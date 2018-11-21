FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares fall on sign of escalating US-China tensions

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets fell on Wednesday after a trade dispute between the U.S. and China stalled a weekend meeting, dimming hopes that it could be resolved once their leaders meet.

On Wall Street, Broad losses by the world’s largest technology companies pulled U.S. indexes lower on Tuesday and into the red for the year. Apple plunged 4.8 percent, Microsoft lost 2.8 percent and IBM gave up 2.6 percent. The S&P 500 index fell 1.8 percent to 2,641.89 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2.2 percent to 24,465.64. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite shed 1.7 percent to 6,908.82. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dropped 1.8 percent to 1,469.01.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, a meeting of 21 nations at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Papua New Guinea ended without a final communique. That put the spotlight on a trade dispute between China and the U.S. that shows no signs of abating. Draft versions of the communique showed that the U.S. wanted strong language against what it says are unfair Chinese trade practices, while China wanted clear opposition to protectionism and unilateralism.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rebounded after a nearly $4 drop, climbing to just above $54 per barrel.

The dollar rose against the yen and fell against the euro.

LETTUCE OUTBREAK

Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people Tuesday to stop eating romaine lettuce because of a new E. coli outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is working with officials in Canada on the outbreak, which has sickened 32 people in 11 states and 18 people in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

The strain identified is different than the one linked to romaine earlier this year but appears similar to last year’s outbreak linked to leafy greens.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the agency doesn’t have enough information to ask suppliers for a recall, but he suggested that supermarkets and restaurants should withdraw romaine until the source of the contamination can be identified. People are also being advised to throw out any romaine they have at home.

The contaminated lettuce is likely still on the market, Gottlieb told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

He said FDA wanted to issue a warning before people gathered for Thanksgiving meals, where the potential for exposure could increase.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE-DNA

‘We need hundreds’: Fire victims’ families urged to give DNA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are using a powerful tool in their effort to identify the scores of people killed by the wildfire that ripped through Northern California: rapid DNA testing that produces results in just two hours.

The system can analyze DNA from bone fragments or other remains, then match it to genetic material provided by relatives of the missing. But the technology depends on people coming forward to give a DNA sample via a cheek swab, and so far, there are not nearly as many volunteers as authorities had hoped for.

As of Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the inferno devastated the town of Paradise and surrounding areas, the number of confirmed dead stood at 81, and the sheriff’s list of those unaccounted for had about 700 names.

But only about 60 people had provided samples to pop-up labs at the Butte County Sheriff’s office in Oroville and an old Sears building in Chico, where the Federal Emergency Management Agency set up a disaster relief center, said Annette Mattern, a spokeswoman for ANDE, the Longmont, Colorado, company that is donating the technology.

NISSAN-RENAULT-GHOSN

Renault keeps Ghosn as CEO despite arrest in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — France’s Renault says it has decided to keep its CEO Carlos Ghosn on despite his arrest in Japan on allegations that he misused assets of partner Nissan Motor Co. and misreported his income.

Renault’s board of directors announced late Tuesday that the No. 2 at the company, Chief Operating Officer Thierry Bollore, would temporarily fill in for Ghosn.

A statement from Renault’s board said that while Ghosn deals with his legal issues in Japan, Bollore will have the same authority to run the company as the CEO.

Renault’s board said its decision was made with an eye toward keeping the company on a steady course “to preserve the interests of the group and the continuity of its operations.”

Ghosn runs Renault, Nissan and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance that he helped turn into the world’s biggest car-seller last year, and both France and Japan want to keep it intact.

Renault’s move to appoint a temporary leader was in line with a demand by the French government, which owns a 15 percent stake in the automaker.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL

Thanksgiving air-travel rush gets off to a good start

UNDATED (AP) — Thanksgiving travelers got help from favorable weather in most of the U.S. on Tuesday, but flight delays piled up at airports around the country by day’s end.

Wet and frigid forecasts threaten to made driving more challenging in the next day or two.

By late Tuesday, fewer than 180 U.S. flights had been canceled — a low number, all things considered. But more than 3,500 flights were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware.

The largest number of delays, about 400, was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where dense fog slowed the pace of departures and arrivals. Flights going to Boston and Newark, New Jersey, were also more likely to be delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. So were flights to San Francisco, where visibility has been reduced due to smoke from the wildfire in Paradise, California.

Driving was difficult in parts of New England. The remnants of a recent snowstorm left messy road conditions across much of the region, and the forecast called for more snow on Wednesday followed by blustery winds and high temperatures in the teens on Thanksgiving Day in northern New England.

Rain, with snow in the higher elevations, could slow traffic Wednesday in much of California, Oregon and Washington.

The AAA auto club predicts that 54.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday, the highest number since 2005 and about a 5 percent increase over last year. AAA says 48 million will drive and 4.7 million will fly.

BOEING-NEW PLANE

Boeing delays call to discuss issues with its newest plane

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing Co. scrapped a conference call that it scheduled for Tuesday with airlines to discuss issues swirling around its newest plane, which has come under close scrutiny after a deadly crash in Indonesia.

The company didn’t immediately give an explanation for canceling the call but later said it would instead hold a series of regional calls with airlines to allow more time for questions.

The audience for the call was to include technical experts at airlines that fly the MAX, including American, Southwest and United. The first item on the agenda was to review differences in flight control systems between the MAX and its predecessor 737 model, called the NG or next generation, according to people briefed on plans for the call.

Pilots for U.S. airlines have complained that they were not told about a new feature in the MAX that could pitch the nose down sharply if sensors indicate that the plane is about to stall.

Indonesian investigators are examining whether a new anti-stall system in the MAX played a role in the Oct. 29 crash of a Lion Air jet shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. The plane flew erratically before plunging into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board.

ROUNDUP WEED KILLER-CANCER

Monsanto appeals $78M verdict in California weed killer suit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Agribusiness giant Monsanto on Tuesday appealed a $78 million verdict in favor of a dying California man who said the company’s widely used Roundup weed killer was a major factor in his cancer.

The company filed a notice of appeal in San Francisco Superior Court challenging a jury verdict in favor of DeWayne Johnson. In August, the jury unanimously found that Roundup caused Johnson’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and awarded him $289 million.

Last month, Judge Suzanne Bolanos slashed that award to $78 million. Monsanto had sought a new trial or judgment in its favor.

Bayer said none of the science presented at trial supported the conclusion that Roundup was a substantial cause of Johnson’s cancer.

An email to a spokeswoman for Johnson’s attorneys was not immediately returned.

Johnson, now 46, sprayed Roundup and a similar product at his job as a pest control manager at a San Francisco Bay Area school district, according to his attorneys.

He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014 at 42, and his doctor testified that he has less than three years to live.

HONDA-MINIVAN RECALL

Honda recalls minivans because doors can open unexpectedly

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling 122,000 minivans worldwide because the sliding doors can open while the vans are moving.

The recall covers Odyssey vans from 2018 and 2019.

Honda says some parts in the power door rear latches can stick and stop the doors from fastening securely. The company says it has no reports of injuries.

Dealers will replace the latches, but currently they have only a limited parts supply. Honda expects to have more parts by late December. If dealers can’t get repair kits, owners will have the option of temporarily disabling the power sliding door until parts are available. Manual door operation would still be possible.

Honda says owners should take their vans to a dealer as soon as they get recall letters that will be mailed in late December.

Most of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S. and Canada.

Honda says owners can check to see if their vans are included by going to www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138.

STUDENT LOANS-DECEPTIVE PRACTICES

Gov’t questions unfair student loan practices

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the nation’s largest student loan servicing companies may have driven tens of thousands of borrowers struggling with their debts into higher-cost repayment plans.

That’s the finding of a Department of Education audit of practices at Navient Corp., the nation’s third-largest student loan servicing company.

The conclusions of the 2017 audit, which until now have been kept from the public and were obtained by The Associated Press, appear to support federal and state lawsuits that accuse Navient of boosting its profits by steering some borrowers into the high-cost plans without discussing options that would have been less costly in the long run.

The education department has not shared the audit’s findings with the plaintiffs in the lawsuits. In fact, even while knowing of its conclusions, the department repeatedly argued that state and other federal authorities do not have jurisdiction over Navient’s business practices.

The AP received a copy of the audit and other documents from the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, who has been a vocal critic of Navient and has publicly supported the lawsuits against the company as well as questioning the policies of the Department of Education, currently run by President Trump’s Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. Warren is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2020.

Navient disputed the audit’s conclusions in its response to the Department of Education and has denied the allegations in the lawsuits.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.