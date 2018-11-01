Listen Live Sports

Urban One: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 1, 2018 9:23 am
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $23 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 49 cents.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $110.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.32. A year ago, they were trading at $1.75.

