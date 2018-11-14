Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US energy secretary In Prague to lobby for nuclear industry

November 14, 2018 10:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has been lobbying in Prague for the U.S. civil nuclear industry as the most suitable to develop the Czech nuclear program.

The Czech Republic relies on nuclear energy and the current six reactors produce a third of the country’s electricity.

The country is planning to build new reactors and possibly extend the life of some of the existing ones.

Perry said Wednesday: “I can assure you that the U.S. industry is the safest, most reliable for the job.”

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Although the Czech government has yet to announce a detailed plan, six major industry players from around the globe, including U.S. Westinghouse and Russia’s Rosatom are interested in getting a lucrative deal.

Perry warned against cooperation with Russia, saying it has used energy “as a political weapon.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated