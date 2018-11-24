Listen Live Sports

Utility reaches $2B settlement over failed nuclear plants

November 24, 2018 9:00 pm
 
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Troubled utility SCANA has reached a $2 billion settlement with the South Carolina customers who sued after they were charged high rates to pay for the company’s failed nuclear construction project.

SCANA announced the agreement in a news release Saturday. As part of the settlement, South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. will also receive $115 million that The State newspaper reports had been set aside for soon-to-be-ousted SCANA executives.

Before the settlement can be finalized, it must receive the approval of a judge and the S.C. Public Service Commission must also approve Virginia-based Dominion Energy’s proposed buyout of SCANA, SCE&G’s parent company.

Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. abandoned the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion project near Columbia in 2017 following the bankruptcy of lead contractor Westinghouse.

