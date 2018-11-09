Listen Live Sports

Video: State troopers pull unconscious man from burning car

November 9, 2018 4:57 pm
 
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey state troopers managed to wrestle an unconscious man to safety as flames consumed his burning car.

Dashcam video showed the drama as it played out on Route 42 in Gloucester Township Sunday.

Troopers Thomas O’Connor and Christopher Warwick arrived on the scene to find the car against a guardrail with the unconscious motorist’s foot pressed on the accelerator. As flames engulfed the vehicle and the passenger compartment, the troopers pulled the man out the window.

State police say the driver regained consciousness and declined any medical attention.

