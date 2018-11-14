Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
WidePoint: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 14, 2018 5:08 pm
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $110,000 in its third quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period.

WidePoint expects full-year revenue in the range of $82 million to $83 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 53 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 59 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYY

