WidePoint: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $110,000 in its third quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period.

WidePoint expects full-year revenue in the range of $82 million to $83 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 53 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 59 cents.

