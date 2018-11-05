Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Workers at Detroit’s Book Cadillac hotel reach contract deal

November 5, 2018 8:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A union whose workers were on strike at Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac hotel has reached a new contract.

Unite Here Local 24 said the 160 workers it represents, including servers, front desk workers and housekeepers, earned less than other Detroit hotel employees.

The local announced Saturday that an agreement was ratified after the strike started Oct. 7. It says the deal includes “historic progress” on wages, benefits and working conditions.

Local 24 President Nia Winston says in a statement: “One job should be enough.”

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Marriott workers also walked out last month in Boston, San Francisco, Honolulu and some other cities. About 6,000 workers at 26 hotels in Chicago went on strike in September, though most returned to work after reaching new contracts with Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and other operators.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump pays respect to US soldiers who gave their lives in France

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes