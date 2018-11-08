Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Yelp’s shares take a beating after revenue miss

November 8, 2018 5:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shares of Yelp Inc. took a beating Thursday after the online-reviews site reported soft third-quarter sales and indicated the current period would also be weak.

Yelp’s stock was down $12.50, or 29 percent, to $31 in after-hours trading.

CEO Jeremy Stoppleman blamed the revenue miss on the company’s new non-term advertising, intended to encourage advertisers to try the site without being tied to longer-term contracts.

“While the shift to non-term advertising has opened our sales funnel, it has also made our results more sensitive to short-term operational issues,” Stoppleman said in a new release. He said the company said expected revenue would also take a hit in the fourth quarter.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The San Francisco-based company reported revenue of $241.1 million in third quarter, up from $223 million during the same period a year ago. That was below Wall Street expectations of $245.4 million, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Yelp posted profits of $15 million, or 17 cents a share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 43 cents per share. That was above the 35 cents per share expected by analysts.

_____

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YELP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YELP

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline