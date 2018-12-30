Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

140 people evacuated from chairlift at Montana ski resort

December 30, 2018 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana ski resort says it has safely evacuated 140 people from a chairlift after a mechanical problem prompted operators to stop the lift.

The Flathead Beacon reports it took 2½ hours to remove everyone from Whitefish Mountain Resort’s Chair 5 on Saturday.

Resort officials say they decided to evacuate the passengers because of the time the repairs would require.

Some of people were lowered from the lift with cables and harnesses. Resort officials say temperatures were in the high teens and winds were blowing at about 10 mph (16 kilometers per hour) at the time.

Advertisement

The resort says no one was injured

The ski patrol carried out the evacuation.

___

Information from: Flathead Beacon, http://www.flatheadbeacon.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union