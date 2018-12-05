Listen Live Sports

Ahoy! Galveston, Royal Caribbean plan 3rd cruise terminal

December 5, 2018 4:42 pm
 
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The Port of Galveston and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. plan to develop an $85 million terminal — the third for the cruise-popular city on the Gulf of Mexico.

Port Director Rodger Rees and Royal Caribbean CEO and President Michael Bayley on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding.

Royal Caribbean will pay for the new cruise terminal, at Pier 10, with the site expected to open by the fall of 2021. A port statement says the initial lease is expected to be for 20 years, plus four 10-year options.

Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line ships also serve Galveston, which has terminals at Pier 25 and Pier 27.

This story has been corrected to identify the Royal Caribbean Cruises CEO as Michael Bayley, not Russel Benford.

