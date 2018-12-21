Amazon’s fleet of jets is growing

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is expanding its airplane fleet as it tries to diminish its reliance on major delivery services like UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.

The company said Friday it will lease 10 Boeing 767s planes, bringing its total fleet to 50 with the goal of getting orders to people faster and more reliably.

Amazon’s fleet of planes is far smaller than those at UPS and FedEx, which number in the hundreds, but it’s pushed in recent years to close that gap and gain more control over deliveries.

The Seattle company says the 10 new jets will join the rest of its fleet over the next two years.

