Argan: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

December 6, 2018 8:07 am
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $32.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.07.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period.

Argan shares have declined nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28 percent in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

