Atlantic Coast Pipeline sues Virginia county over zoning

LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has sued a Virginia county over a zoning decision, in an attempt to move the project forward.

The Lynchburg News & Advance reports that the Dec. 6 lawsuit filed against Nelson County is the first time the pipeline has sued a locality during the years-long approval process.

The lawsuit was filed three days after Nelson County’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied the company’s variance requests for floodplain crossings. The lawsuit seeks a judgment stating the Natural Gas Act pre-empts the county’s floodplain ordinance.

A statement from the pipeline’s lead partner, Dominion Energy, said they had no choice but to turn to federal court.

Advertisement

Nelson County Supervisor Jesse Rutherford says the lawsuit doesn’t come as a surprise. The county has yet to appoint legal counsel.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.