Belgian billionaire Albert Frere has died at age 92

December 3, 2018 5:33 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Albert Frere, the industrialist who became one of Belgium’s richest people during more than a half-century of deal-making, has died at age 92, according to his GBL group.

Starting out in the scrap metal sector, his relentless business drive turned him into one of Europe’s most important businessmen until he retired three years ago.

The company said in a statement Monday that “under his leadership, GBL became one of the largest holdings in Europe.”

Belgian media said he was the nation’s fourth-richest people with an estimated fortune of over 6 billion euros ($7 billion).

