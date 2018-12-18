Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Boeing and Sprint climb; Hess and Rent-A-Center skid

December 18, 2018 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Boeing Co., up $11.93 to $328.06

The aerospace company raised its dividend and said it will buy back $20 billion in stock.

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $4.96 to $103.85

Advertisement

The parent company of Olive Garden raised its annual profit and sales forecasts.

Hess Corp., down $2.45 to $47.31

Energy company stocks fell as oil prices continued to drop.

Navistar International Corp., up $3.73 to $27.57

The maker of trucks and engines beat Wall Street’s expectations with its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Sprint Corp., up 9 cents to $5.91

The communications company said national security regulators approved its combination with T-Mobile USA.

Rent-A-Center Inc., down $1.42 to $13.03

The company said its agreement to be acquired by Vintage Capital is off, but will get a $126.5 million payment.

Lennar Corp., up 99 cents to $41.01

The Commerce Department said U.S. home construction rose in November as builders broke ground on more apartments.

Honeywell International Inc., up 80 cents to $135.18

Industrial companies recovered a sliver of their recent losses on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth