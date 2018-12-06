Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Boeing, Citi fall; Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Okta rise

December 6, 2018 4:33 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Boeing Co., down $10.60 to $331.90

Exporters’ stocks fell as the arrest of a senior Chinese technology executive threatened to worsen U.S.-China trade tensions.

Lam Research Corp., down $3.96 to $145.73

Martin Anstice resigned as CEO as the semiconductor equipment maker investigates allegations of misconduct against him.

The Children’s Place Inc., down $16.48 to $106.67

The children’s clothing and accessories chain forecast earnings for the current quarter below what analysts were expecting.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up 97 cents to $16.02

The technology company reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts.

PulteGroup Inc., up $1.02 to $26.65

The homebuilder said it was raising its dividend 22 percent to 11 cents a share.

At Home Group Inc., down $4.06 to $23.75

The home decor retailer forecast earnings for its full fiscal year that were below what analysts were expecting.

Citigroup Inc., down $2.20 to $60.06

The bank’s chief financial officer said its bond trading businesses is slowing.

Okta Inc., up $6.30 to $66.95

The identity management company issued forecasts for the current quarter that were better than analysts had expected.

