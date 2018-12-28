Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Bon Secours gets green light for hospital in Virginia

December 28, 2018 12:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — A health care system has won a battle over turf to expand hospital services in the northern reaches of a Virginia city.

News outlets report Bon Secours’ request to construct Harbour View Hospital was approved. Bon Secours and Sentara had filed letters seeking permission to add or move beds to their respective northern Suffolk campuses this summer.

State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver says the project would provide increased access to in-patient surgical services and charity care to indigent or under-served populations.

Bon Secours says it’s anticipating investing $77 million to develop the facility, which is being touted as an 18-bed, surgically-focused hospital with four operating rooms.

Advertisement

Bon Secours expects construction will take about 1 ½ to 2 years to complete. Its next step is to seek local approvals.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union