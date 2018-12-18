British Airways to resume flights to Pakistan in June

ISLAMABAD (AP) — British Airways says it will resume flights to Pakistan in June, a decade after suspending them in the wake of the suicide truck bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed dozens.

Robert Williams, BA head of sales for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, says it’s going to be “exciting to be flying between Islamabad and Heathrow” again.

Thomas Drew, Britain’s top diplomat in Pakistan, said the resumption of flights “will give a particular boost to our growing trade and investment links.”

BA said flights would resume on June 2, 2019, three times a week and that “tickets are on sale from today.”

Pakistan welcomed Tuesday’s announcement.

On Sept. 20, 2008, a suicide truck bomber devastated the Marriott in Islamabad, killing at least 54 people and wounding scores.

