Brothers acquire Ike-swamped ex-museum site in Galveston

December 23, 2018 4:16 pm
 
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A Galveston building that housed a vintage military aircraft flight museum and was swamped in 2008 during Hurricane Ike has been sold.

The Galveston County Daily News reports brothers Billy, John and Todd Sullivan purchased the 100,000-square-foot building formerly home to the Lone Star Flight Museum. Terms weren’t released.

Water inundated the museum when Ike came ashore in Galveston in September 2008. The Lone Star Flight Museum has relocated to Houston to avoid the threat of more hurricanes, such as Harvey in 2017.

The Sullivans will lease the city-owned land from Scholes International Airport. The brothers assumed the museum’s remaining lease of 31 years, with monthly payments of about $1,500.

Billy Sullivan says the brothers will likely use the building for hangar space or possibly a flight school.

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com

