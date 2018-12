Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Dec. 17

WASHINGTON — National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for December, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for October, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

TUESDAY, Dec. 18

WASHINGTON —Commerce Department releases housing starts for November, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

BERLIN — Germany’s Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe’s biggest economy.

FedEx reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 19

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases current account trade deficit for the third quarter, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for November, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers release a statement on interest rates, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, Dec. 20

WASHINGTON — Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Dec. 21

WASHINGTON —Commerce Department releases durable goods for November, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for November, 8:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.