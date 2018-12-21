CarMax: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $190.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.09.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $4.3 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.

CarMax shares have fallen 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined nearly 8 percent. The stock has fallen 17 percent in the last 12 months.

