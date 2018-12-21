Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

CarMax: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

December 21, 2018 7:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $190.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.09.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $4.3 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.

Advertisement

CarMax shares have fallen 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined nearly 8 percent. The stock has fallen 17 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency