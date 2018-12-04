Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

CHP may have used Tesla Autopilot to stop speeding car

December 4, 2018 12:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says it may have used the Autopilot system of a Tesla to stop the car after its driver fell asleep.

The CHP says officers attempted to stop the Tesla Model S, which was doing about 70 mph (113 kph) on a highway early Friday in the San Francisco suburb of Redwood City. After the driver didn’t respond to lights or sirens, the officers say they pulled alongside and realized he was asleep.

They pulled in front and began slowing to a stop, hoping the Tesla’s driver-assist program was on and would do the same. Authorities say the tactic worked.

Alexander Samek of Los Altos was awakened and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tesla hasn’t confirmed whether the car was using Autopilot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon