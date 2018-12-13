Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ciena: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

December 13, 2018 7:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HANOVER, Md. (AP) _ Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $64 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $899.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $860.5 million.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported a loss of $344.7 million, or $2.49 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.09 billion.

Ciena shares have risen 54 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 49 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIEN

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley