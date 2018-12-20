Conagra and Twitter drop while Tilray, Newmont Mining climb

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $3.68 to $69.61

The drugstore chain reported lower sales than analysts expected.

Tilray Inc., up $7.30 to $78.30

The Canadian marijuana grower said it will develop marijuana-infused drinks in a partnership with Labatt Breweries.

Conagra Brands Inc., down $4.81 to $24.28

The maker of Chef Boyardee and other food brands reported disappointing sales in its latest quarter.

Chevron Corp., down $2.85 to $104.98

Oil prices continued to retreat, with benchmark U.S. crude falling 4.8 percent.

Newell Brands Inc., down 37 cents to $20.03

Activist investor Carl Icahn bought more stock in the consumer products company.

Newmont Mining Corp., up $2 to $34.09

The price of gold rose Thursday as the dollar weakened and investors worried about economic growth.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $4.05 to $6.39

The drugmaker said regulators won’t grant a faster review of an experimental lung cancer drug.

Twitter Inc., down $3.64 to $29.29

Short-selling firm Citron Research slashed its price target and said Twitter will have to make big changes to curb abusive behavior.

