Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Conservative magazine The Weekly Standard shutters

December 14, 2018 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Conservative magazine The Weekly Standard is closing down after 23 years.

The publisher, Clarity Media Group, is citing fewer subscribers as the reason. The Weekly Standard was often critical of President Donald Trump.

Founded by Bill Kristol and Fred Barnes and backed by media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. in 1995, it was acquired by Clarity Media Group in 2009.

Clarity Media President and CEO Ryan McKibben said in a statement that the magazine had double-digit declines in its subscriber base all but one year since 2013.

Advertisement

Denver-based Clarity also owns the Washington Examiner magazine, weekly magazine Colorado Politics and daily newspaper Colorado Springs Gazette.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley