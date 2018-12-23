Listen Live Sports

Dad grabs toddler from car just before sign falls on it

December 23, 2018 1:29 pm
 
SAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A man pulled his young daughter out of her car seat and to safety just as a commercial sign fell onto the top of their vehicle.

Newsday reports Brian Pullan was taking 2-year-old Layla out of his pickup truck Saturday in Sayville, New York, when he heard a noise.

He says he looked up to see the large store sign falling over, and jumped out of the way with Layla in his arms.

The sign hit Pullan’s truck and the car parked next to it. No one was injured.

Emergency responders came to the scene, as well as a man in a Santa costume who had been doing a holiday event with firefighters.

Police say wind was likely responsible for the sign toppling over.

