Dominion seeks $300M from ratepayers for coal plant upgrades

December 15, 2018 10:23 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy wants customers to pay more than $300 million, which would cover the cost of upgrading three coal-burning power plants, plus some extra money.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Dominion filed an application Friday with the State Corporation Commission to recover the cost of the projects, plus a 9.2 percent return. The upgrades bring the plants up to federal and state environmental standards.

Bills would increase by $2.15 for households using about 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, starting in November 2019.

The three plants are Chesterfield and Clover in Virginia and the Mount Storm site in West Virginia. Dominion says the upgrades allow for cleaner disposal of coal ash.

The State Corporation Commission must approve Dominion’s plan before it can begin charging customers for the upgrades.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

