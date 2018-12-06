Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Fiat Chrysler taps Amazon, Shell execs to fill roles

December 6, 2018 10:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is tapping executives from Amazon and Shell Oil Company with previous automotive industry experience to fill its ranks.

CEO Mike Manley said in a letter to employees Thursday that Mark Stewart would join FCA as chief operating officer of North America from Amazon, “a company known for its culture of innovation, and obsession with delivering incredible value to customers.”

At Amazon, Stewart led teams focused on advanced robotics, artificial intelligence and automation methods. He previously was COO of ZF TRW automotive components supplier.

Niel Golightly was named head of global communications. He was most recently Shell’s vice president for external relations in North and South America, with a focus on reputation, brand and stakeholder engagement beyond communication strategies. He previously held roles at Ford Motor Company.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus