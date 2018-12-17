Listen Live Sports

Fidelity Southern and State Street rise; Molina tumbles

December 17, 2018 4:56 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Molina Healthcare Inc., down $11.72 to $120

Insurers, hospitals and other health care companies fell after a Texas judge ruled that the 2010 Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.

PG&E Corp., down $1.57 to $24.44

California regulators said they opened an investigation into whether the utility falsified gas pipeline safety records.

ABB Ltd., down 30 cents to $19.10

The industrial automation company agreed to sell its power grid business to Hitachi of Japan.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $4.76 to $168.01

Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman and two former executives for their role in the alleged multibillion-dollar ransacking of a state investment fund.

Fidelity Southern Corp., up $3.40 to $24.82

The bank agreed to combine with Ameris Bancorp, another financial company headquartered in Georgia.

Jack in the Box Inc., up $1.70 to $82.03

The fast food chain said it is exploring strategic as well as financial options to improve value for shareholders.

Deutsche Bank AG, down 20 cents to $8.60

European stocks sank Monday and Germany’s main stock index entered a “bear market.”

State Street Corp., up 36 cents to $63.89

Bank stocks performed better than the rest of the U.S. market Monday.

