Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Funerals a day apart for Chicago officers killed by train

December 21, 2018 12:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of police officers will pay their final respects to two Chicago officers who were struck and killed by a commuter train.

The first funeral will be for Officer Conrad Gary at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

On Saturday, officers will again gather at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for Officer Eduardo Marmolejo’s funeral. The service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The officers died Monday night when they were struck by a train on the city’s far South Side as they were investigating a report of gunfire in the area. Police say the officers may not have seen or heard the train that hit them because they were watching another train coming from the opposite direction.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Night fire in Afghanistan

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency