Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

German factory orders up for 3rd straight month in October

December 6, 2018 2:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German factory orders edged up 0.3 percent in October as a large increase in demand from other countries in the eurozone outweighed a fall in domestic orders.

The month-on-month rise reported Thursday by the Economy Ministry was the third consecutive increase in orders, an important indicator for Europe’s biggest economy. They were up 0.1 percent in September and 2.3 percent in August.

In October, orders from fellow members of the 19-nation eurozone rose 7.3 percent and those from other countries increased 0.3 percent. However, orders from inside Germany dropped 3.2 percent.

Germany’s gross domestic product declined 0.2 percent in the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period, due in part to bottlenecks in getting new cars certified under tougher emissions standards.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus