The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

December 3, 2018 4:35 pm
 
Stocks finished solidly higher on Wall Street Monday as investors welcomed news of a 90-day truce in the trade battle between the U.S. and China.

Technology stocks, automakers, retailers and industrial companies powered the broad rally. The price of oil jumped, sending energy stocks higher, amid expectations OPEC will cut production.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 30.20 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,790.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 287.97 points, or 1.1 percent, to 25,826.43.

The Nasdaq composite rose 110.98 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,441.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 15.69 points, or 1 percent, to 1,548.96.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 116.76 points, or 4.4 percent.

The Dow is up 1,107.21 points, or 4.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 538.12 points, or 7.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.45 points, or 0.9 percent.

