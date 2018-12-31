Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

December 31, 2018 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Wall Street capped a miserable year on a positive note Monday, but the stock market still closed out 2018 with its worst showing in a decade.

After setting a series of records through the late summer and early fall, major U.S. indexes fell sharply after early October, leaving them all in the red for the year.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 21.11 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,506.85.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 265.06 points, or 1.1 percent, to 23,327.46.

The Nasdaq composite added 50.76 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,635.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 10.64 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,348.56.

For the year:

The S&P 500 fell 166.76 points, or 6.2 percent.

The Dow declined 1,391.76 points, or 5.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is lost 268.11 points, or 3.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 dropped 186.95 points, or 12.2 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held