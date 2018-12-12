Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

December 12, 2018 4:36 pm
 
U.S. stocks couldn’t hang on to a big gain Wednesday, but they still finished broadly higher as technology and health care companies rose. That helped reverse some of the market’s big losses from the week before.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 14.29 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,651.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 157.03 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,527.27.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 66.48 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,098.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 15.19 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,455.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.99 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Dow is up 138.32 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 129.06 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.23 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 22.54 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Dow is down 191.95 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 194.92 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 80.19 points, or 5.2 percent.

