Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Hundreds of chickens die in fire at Connecticut farm

December 4, 2018 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say about 600 chickens have died in a fire at a Connecticut farm.

Firefighters on Tuesday also rescued a man who was sleeping in a house about 25 feet (8 meters) from the burning storage barn and chicken coop.

Fairfield Assistant Chief Roger Caisse says the blaze at Little River Farm was reported just before 5 a.m.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure that also contained stored fuels and propane tanks.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Caisse says the homeowner told firefighters there were 700 chickens in the coop, but as many as 100 survived.

No people were seriously hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 IT & Cyber Day @ Washington Navy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore