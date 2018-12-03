Listen Live Sports

In photo, Bush’s service dog honors the late president

December 3, 2018 11:18 am
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog has honored his master with his own tribute in front of the late leader’s flag-draped casket.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath posted a picture Sunday of the yellow Labrador retriever named Sully with the caption, “Mission complete. #Remembering41.”

The 41st president died Friday at his home in Houston at 94. He will be honored during several public and private events in Houston and Washington before his burial Thursday in Texas.

Bush received Sully in June from America’s VetDogs nonprofit organization. The president had a form of Parkinson’s disease, and Sully could open doors, pick up items and summon help.

KTRK-TV in Houston reports that Sully will return to America’s VetDogs in New York and then join the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program.

