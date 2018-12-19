Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Man charged after train deaths of 2 Chicago police officers

December 19, 2018 9:11 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A man is facing two felony weapons charges in connection with the deaths of two Chicago police officers who were struck and killed by a commuter train while they were chasing him.

Chicago police said Wednesday that 24-year-old Edward Brown of Chicago is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm-endangerment and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon-loaded. He’s due in bond court Thursday.

Police have said Brown was being pursued by Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary on the far South Side after ShotSpotter technology detected gunshots in the area. Police say the officers were aware of one train in the area but may not have heard or seen another train coming up behind them .

Police say Brown was taken into custody by other officers, and a gun was recovered.

