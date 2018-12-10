Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Marathon Oil and Bank of America drop; Nutrisystem jumps

December 10, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Nutrisystem Inc., up $9.48 to $43.68

The weight loss company agreed to be acquired by Tivity Health for $47 a share in cash and stock.

Yelp Inc., up $1.05 to $35.64

A shareholder is seeking a shakeup of the board at the online review company.

Nvidia Corp., up $4.25 to $151.86

Technology companies held up better than the rest of the stock market.

GoPro Inc., down 5 cents to $4.92

The camera maker says it will move production of U.S.-bound cameras out of China by the summer over tariff-related concerns.

Qualcomm Inc., up $1.25 to $57.24

The U.S. chipmaker says it has won an order in a Chinese court banning some Apple phones in China over alleged patent infringements.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 75 cents to $15.30

The price of oil turned lower after rallying last week.

Bank of America Corp., down 67 cents to $24.76

Banks fell sharply as interest rates continued to drop.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., down 97 cents to $18.44

The Washington Post reported on alleged price-fixing by Teva and more than a dozen other generic drug companies.

