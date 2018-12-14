Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Months after Massachusetts gas explosions, normalcy far off

December 14, 2018 10:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Some Massachusetts property owners are struggling to return to normalcy following several dramatic pipeline explosions three months ago.

The utility company responsible for the disaster says only about 150 customers who opted to do required repairs themselves are still waiting for gas service to be restored.

But that doesn’t factor in about 30 families still dealing with serious damage that could take months to repair.

Small business owners say they’re also still reeling because business hasn’t picked back up.

Advertisement

And some property owners complain work done by the utility’s contractors has only led to more problems. A Columbia Gas spokesman says there are not widespread problems with repairs.

The Sept. 13 disaster killed one teen, injured two dozen, damaged 131 structures and left thousands without heat and hot water for weeks.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley