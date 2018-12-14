Months after Massachusetts gas explosions, normalcy far off

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Some Massachusetts property owners are struggling to return to normalcy following several dramatic pipeline explosions three months ago.

The utility company responsible for the disaster says only about 150 customers who opted to do required repairs themselves are still waiting for gas service to be restored.

But that doesn’t factor in about 30 families still dealing with serious damage that could take months to repair.

Small business owners say they’re also still reeling because business hasn’t picked back up.

Advertisement

And some property owners complain work done by the utility’s contractors has only led to more problems. A Columbia Gas spokesman says there are not widespread problems with repairs.

The Sept. 13 disaster killed one teen, injured two dozen, damaged 131 structures and left thousands without heat and hot water for weeks.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.