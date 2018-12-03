Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

NYSE, Nasdaq to close on Wednesday to honor Bush

December 3, 2018 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. stock markets will close Wednesday in honor of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at 94.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq said over the weekend that they will close trading Wednesday in observance of a national day of mourning for Bush. The federal government will also be closed.

The NYSE also said it will display the U.S. flag that flies above the New York Stock Exchange at half-staff in honor of the former president.

U.S. traders also observed a moment of silence before markets opened on Monday in honor of Bush.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The last time U.S. markets closed outside of a holiday was on two consecutive days in late October 2012 because of Hurricane Sandy. The last closure due to the death of a U.S. president was Jan. 2, 2007, when the markets observed a national day of mourning for President Gerald R. Ford.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 The Human Machine Team
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Child battling cancer becomes honorary Air Force fighter pilot

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore