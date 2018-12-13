Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Panama Canal consortium ordered to repay $847M in advances

December 13, 2018 5:49 pm
 
PANAMA CITY (AP) — An international arbitration panel has ruled the Spanish-led consortium that built the expansion of the Panama Canal must repay $847 million in advances it received during the construction project.

A panel under the International Chamber of Commerce says the consortium must repay $547 million it got in 2009 when the project started and $299 million it got in 2014 when contractors were floundering.

Spanish consortium leader Sacyr says it has signed a 225 million-euro credit line that will allow it to make its share of the repayments.

The $5.25 billion canal expansion opened in 2016. It is able to accommodate ships with twice the cargo capability of vessels that previously traversed the canal.

The consortium also included Italy’s Salini-Impregilo, Belgium’s Jan De Nul Group and Panama’s Constructora Urbana SA.

