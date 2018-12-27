Part of Chinese-drywall lawsuit revs up in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A class-action lawsuit that claims Chinese-manufactured drywall made American homeowners sick is revving up in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that about 175 people are suing Chinese companies in a federal court in Norfolk. Lawyers for both sides are hashing out a schedule to move forward.

The plaintiffs are part of a larger class-action lawsuit that involves thousands of people in several states. They claim the Chinese-made drywall contained hydrogen sulfide, which destroyed electrical wiring and sickened residents.

Some of the drywall was sold through the Norfolk-based company Venture Supply, which supplied the drywall inside each of the plaintiffs’ homes.

The suit is against Taishan Gypsum Co. and Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited. The firms’ lawyers say they’re working quickly to resolve the case.

